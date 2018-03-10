imperialbeachnewsca.com

The Imperial Beach Senior Center and the City of Imperial Beach received checks for $1,000 from Walmart during the store’s grand reopening. Assistant Manager Yasir Gallardo, left, and Imperial Beach Councilman Mark West held the checks while General Manager Mytrell Foreman, right, spoke on the microphone.
Walmart held its grand reopening last Friday, July 27 with a big celebration. The event started at 7 a.m. and a large crowd formed outside as employees, customers and managers from other stores listened to the National Anthem sang by Rebecca Jade. The store’s General Manager Mytrell Foreman …
Ben Holt (center) is 75 years old and has been teaching and coaching track and cross country for a total of 47 years. He has also been a lifeguard for 50 years, retiring just a few years ago.
Crown Cove is alive with enthusiastic campers and staff each summer at Camp Able, an aquatic day camp for campers with various disabilities. Talking with parents of campers leaves no doubt as to the valuable service the camp offers those attending. While participating in water sports, singin…
For many families, the required purchase of back-to-school supplies can put extra stress on the budget. Even more-so for our local lower ranking service members. To steady the wheel, the commu…
Once again, South Bay Urgent Care will be offering sports physicals for Mar Vista High School athletes on Saturday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The exam will cover all fall, winter and sprin… Comments (0)
Carrington Real Estate Services, LLC (Carrington), a corporately owned and operated full-service national real estate brokerage committed to delivering exceptional customer service at the loca… Comments (6)
