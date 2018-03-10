imperialbeachnewsca.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Breaking News

Top Story

<p>The Imperial Beach Senior Center and the City of Imperial Beach received checks for $1,000 from Walmart during the store’s grand reopening. Assistant Manager Yasir Gallardo, left, and Imperial Beach Councilman Mark West held the checks while General Manager Mytrell Foreman, right, spoke on the microphone.</p>
Photo by: Photo by Alessandra Selgi-Harrigan

The Imperial Beach Senior Center and the City of Imperial Beach received checks for $1,000 from Walmart during the store’s grand reopening. Assistant Manager Yasir Gallardo, left, and Imperial Beach Councilman Mark West held the checks while General Manager Mytrell Foreman, right, spoke on the microphone.

Local Walmart Grand Reopening Features Remodel

Walmart held its grand reopening last Friday, July 27 with a big celebration. The event started at 7 a.m. and a large crowd formed outside as employees, customers and managers from other stores listened to the National Anthem sang by Rebecca Jade. The store’s General Manager Mytrell Foreman …

<p>Ben Holt (center) is 75 years old and has been teaching and coaching track and cross country for a total of 47 years. He has also been a lifeguard for 50 years, retiring just a few years ago.</p>

Ben Holt (center) is 75 years old and has been teaching and coaching track and cross country for a total of 47 years. He has also been a lifeguard for 50 years, retiring just a few years ago.

A Passion For Teaching Keeps One Teacher Going For 47 Years

When asked for his age Benny Holt will tell you a much bigger number just to see your reaction. In reality Holt is 75 years old and has been teaching and coaching track and cross country for a total of 47 years. He has also been a lifeguard for 50 years, retiring just a few years ago.

Camp Able At Coronado, Providing A World Of Inclusion And Interaction

Crown Cove is alive with enthusiastic campers and staff each summer at Camp Able, an aquatic day camp for campers with various disabilities. Talking with parents of campers leaves no doubt as to the valuable service the camp offers those attending. While participating in water sports, singin…

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




rss

Obituaries

Opinion

multimedia

Latest Videos Latest Photos

City Council Agenda

More Multimedia

Calendar

Popular Commented

Stocks

© Copyright 2018, imperialbeachnewsca.com, Coronado, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.